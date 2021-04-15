‘Just burn in the fire’: Woman charged with setting boyfriend’s RV aflame

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been charged with setting her boyfriend’s RV on fire while he was in it.

Crews responded to a structure fire reported at an address in West Haven. When officials arrived on the scene, they found an RV that was on fire which was parked partially inside an open garage of the home.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators interviewed witnesses who identified Rosa Mendez as the person who started the fire, according to a probable cause statement.

One witness reportedly told police the he was in his bedroom when he heard Mendez yelling at the victim, who was dating Mendez and lives in the RV that caught fire.

After hearing Rosa yell for a period of time, the witness told police that he looked out his window and saw Mendez waking away from the trailer yelling “just burn in the fire,” according to arresting documents.

The witness told police that he was the victim banging on the front door of the home saying, “Get out! Rosa lit the trailer on fire!”

This is when the victim is said to have noticed the trailer was in flames and evacuated the home.

During the investigation, a second victim came forward and told police he lived in the garage the trailer was partially parked in front of from time to time.

According to a probable cause statement, the suspect told police that he was working on something in the garage when he saw a glow through the walls and originally thought it was a car.

The second witness then stepped outside and saw the trailer on fire, so he to vacated the premises.

Investigators found that there have been several incidents where Mendez has started fires in the home, but those in the home have always been able to put them out, according to a probable cause statement.

Mendez was found on foot after the fire was extinguished but refused to talk to anyone.

The victim who lives in the trailer was identified, but police have not been able to find him at this time.