Woman charged with murder, more in September death of Minersville man

MINERSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the death of a man identified as her husband on social media.

In late September, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Department was called to a Minersville home for a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. When deputies arrived, they found the man slumped over and bleeding in a garage. Blood was found on the floor, steps, and just inside the doorway that entered the home through the garage.

The man, Shane Davis, was semi-responsive and told medical staff the wound was not self-inflicted. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Others living in the home directed investigators to 25-year-old Mike Miller, saying he had been arguing with Davis earlier in the day. According to court documents, deputies determined Miller was parked several blocks away from the residence. Deputies found Miller during a traffic stop where he allegedly “made statements to us that he had shot the male victim in self-defense.”

Miller told detectives he had shot Davis, adding he “thought he was protecting other residents in the home.” Investigators say Miller admitted he did not initially feel any remorse for his actions. During the interview, Miller told investigators the man was closing a door and may have been holding onto the wrist of his spouse at the time of the shooting. Miller was charged with one count of murder.

On Monday, a second person was charged with Davis’s death. The Beaver County Attorney’s Office has charged Victoria Woerth with aggravated murder, a solicitation to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. According to social media, Woerth is Davis’s wife. If convicted Woerth will face a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Details about Woerth’s involvement have not been made available.