Woman charged with felony rape, sodomy, for sexually abusing two 13-year-old boys
Additional police say she was having sex with two other 16-year-old boys
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 21-year-old woman has been charged after police said she sexually abused two 13-year-old boys and had sex with two other teens within a two-month time frame.
According to charging documents, all of the encounters occurred in Provo during April and May of 2018 when Kalunahaily White was 20.
Police said on May 16, 2018, White was caught having sex with a 16-year-old boy and that report led to the discovery of sexual contact with three other boys, ages 13 and 16, documents state.
Police said White was caught on two different occasions performing sexual acts on the same 13-year-old boy and admitted to police that while in one of his friend's bedroom, he instigated sexual activity and "she let him have sex with her", documents state.
Charging documents say police were told by a different 13-year-old boy on multiple occasions, he "kissed and made out with White".
During the investigation, they discovered White also had sex with another 16-year-old boy, court documents state.
Police say that the two sexual encounters with the 16-year-old boys are not classified as crimes due to their age difference.
White faces one first-degree felony rape of a child, two first-degree felony sodomy upon a child and one second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child for incidents related to the two 13-year-old boys.
A background check on White shows she was arrested twice in 2019 for drug possession.
Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit coming to Utah
13 arrested in child luring sting
Police say social media post about kidnapping at Fashion Place mall is false
More Local News Stories
-
Utah poised to become industry leader in CBD and hemp production
In order to go from plant life to pain relief for suffering patients, Bugbee goes through a weeding out process, finding the best condition for the right variety plant with high CBD and low THC levels (no more than .3%).
A big part of the research is daylight hours and lighting.
In the future, extracting CBD oil will look similar to this process on a much larger scale. Doucette is in a constant cycle: grind, extract, analyze as Bugbee's batches of hemp arrive.Read the Full Article
-
‘I'm gay,' Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie comes out in video message
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – We are just days away from pride month where members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrate identity, love, and inclusivity.
Wednesday Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie made a personal announcement and publicly came out as a gay man.
“I know I need to be honest with my friends, my family, and my neighbors here in Utah County," Ivie began in a 5-minute video message shared on social media.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A woman was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening.
The Salt Lake City Police Department said at 6:53 p.m. a 29-year-old female driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 1300 North to northbound Redwood Road when she failed to yield and was hit by a man driving a pick-up truck.
The woman is said to have been pinned in her vehicle and was extricated by the fire department.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss