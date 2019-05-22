Woman charged with felony rape, sodomy, for sexually abusing two 13-year-old boys

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Utah County Jail

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 21-year-old woman has been charged after police said she sexually abused two 13-year-old boys and had sex with two other teens within a two-month time frame.



According to charging documents, all of the encounters occurred in Provo during April and May of 2018 when Kalunahaily White was 20.



Police said on May 16, 2018, White was caught having sex with a 16-year-old boy and that report led to the discovery of sexual contact with three other boys, ages 13 and 16, documents state.



Police said White was caught on two different occasions performing sexual acts on the same 13-year-old boy and admitted to police that while in one of his friend's bedroom, he instigated sexual activity and "she let him have sex with her", documents state.



Charging documents say police were told by a different 13-year-old boy on multiple occasions, he "kissed and made out with White".



During the investigation, they discovered White also had sex with another 16-year-old boy, court documents state.



Police say that the two sexual encounters with the 16-year-old boys are not classified as crimes due to their age difference.



White faces one first-degree felony rape of a child, two first-degree felony sodomy upon a child and one second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child for incidents related to the two 13-year-old boys.



A background check on White shows she was arrested twice in 2019 for drug possession.



Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: