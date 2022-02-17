Woman charged for impersonating wife of Kaysville police officer gets plea deal

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Las Vegas woman who has been accused of impersonating herself as the wife of a Kaysville police officer has agreed to defer prosecution for 18 months.

Sambulique Swallow was charged in Utah’s federal court with felony cyberstalking and under this new agreement, Swallows must fulfill a number of enumerated conditions for 18 months.

If she fulfills the conditions of the agreement, the government will dismiss the charges against her, court records state.

Deferring prosecution allows for a defendant to demonstrate good behavior, as long as that deferral is with the consent of the defendant and the approval of the court.

Swallow posed online as Amber Criddle in a Facebook comment section on ABC4’s Facebook page on May 28, 2020. Amber Criddle is the wife of Kaysville Police Officer Michael Criddle, court records state.

Swallow allegedly wrote racist online comments after the murder of George Floyd. One of the comments she wrote said, “took one less black person off the streets! I support his actions.”

Under the existing agreement which went into place on Feb. 15, Swallow cannot deny any of the facts of the case shown by prosecutors in charging documents. She has also been ordered to take a mental health evaluation and participate in substance abuse assessment.

She must also disclose all online accounts she’s using to police.