Woman charged for crash killing teacher, teenager in Utah County

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old Pleasant Grove woman has been charged with homicide after a Halloween crash that killed a teacher and her son.

Shortly after midnight, 43-year-old Season Dow and her 16-year-old son, Tobias, had stopped their Kia sedan in the right emergency lane of I-15 southbound in Orem. The pair had run out of gas and had pulled to the side of the road. Family members tell ABC4 that Dow and her son were heading home from the Andrea Bocelli concert at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

While the sedan remained on the side of the road, Utah Highway Patrol says a Toyota pickup truck, driven by 22-year-old Kesley Pope, drifted into the emergency lane and struck the vehicle. New court documents say Season was killed in the crash while Tobias later died at an area hospital.

Authorities say they could smell alcohol coming from Pope when they spoke with her. When they searched her vehicle, they found a marijuana pipe with residue inside. Pope’s breath alcohol content of alcohol was .10, according to authorities.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office has now charged Pope with two counts of automobile homicide, second-degree felonies. In Utah, a second-degree felony has a possible prison term of one to 15 years and a possible fine up to $10,000.

Season’s brother-in-law, Duane Crabtree, tells ABC4 she had moved to Utah from Florida with her three children to continue to pursue her passion of teaching. She had only been at Brookhaven Elementary a few months. As for Toby, he aspired to be a blacksmith. A GoFundMe has been created to pay for their funeral and medical expenses.

This year has been the deadliest on Utah’s roads in at least the last five years.