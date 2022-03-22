UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield.

Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has not been released.

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

The sedan’s windshield was spotted with an almost full coat of snow still intact. Only a small upper portion of the windshield was unobstructed.

Deputies don’t know whether this woman was late for work or whether her windshield wipers weren’t working but say the maneuver was quite dangerous.

“By law we are all required to have a clear, unobstructed view before we drive,” authorities say. “This woman was cited for the violation.”