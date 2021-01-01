Woman assaulted, stabbed after man head-butted his way into motel room

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Officers were dispatched on reports of an assault to the Inn Town Suites Motel located at 151 West 7200 South on New Year’s Eve just after midnight.

It was originally reported by dispatch that a male guest was assaulted in his motel room by an unknown party.

According to police documents, when officers arrived on the scene, they were informed a male was on the third floor with a sharp object in his hand.

The man, identified by police as Benjamin Peterson, 21, was non-compliant with officers at the time of the incident, officials say.

After attempts to de-escalate and take Peterson into custody, Peterson attempted to run toward officers with scissors. He then failed to comply with orders and lunged towards officers in an aggressive manner, documents state.

Officials used a taser twice, which had minimal effect on Peterson. Peterson disabled the taser by disconnecting the wires. He then stood up and started walking toward officers again, officials said.

Officers deployed a police K9 and were able to take Peterson into custody. He was evaluated and transported to Intermountain Medical Center by Unified Fire.

Video surveillance recovered from the motel shows Peterson chasing after a woman he knew with what appeared to be a weapon in his hand. Documents describe the woman as “frightened” as she ran from him.

Surveillance video later shows Peterson forcing his way into a motel room belonging to another female victim staying at the motel. He barged into her room by headbutting her in the chest as she opened the door to see what was happening, documents say.

Documents state Peterson sat on top of the victim and punched her several times in her face and upper body. He also had an object in his hand that he used to hit her. The victim later realized she had been stabbed in the right side, according to officials.

The victim retreated to a neighbor who called the police, officials say. She sustained significant injuries and was transported to the hospital where she underwent surgery.

Documents state Peterson has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, burglary, propelling a bodily substance, interference with the arresting officer, intoxication, and aggravated assault resulting in a serious bodily injury and has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

