Woman asks for her dog, Lilee’s return after she was taken off her property

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Ogden resident is asking for the community’s help after she says her dog was stolen from her property and later spotted with someone else outside of a gas station.

Ogden resident, Judy Nye said her 10-year-old dog Lilee was taken off her property around in Ogden in early April and all she wants, is to get her ‘baby’ back.

Something different, is now a part of Judy Nye’s daily routine.

“Have you seen this lady?” asked Nye to strangers on 25th street in Ogden.

Nye says family and locals have reported Lilee spotted with another woman, around town. When people try to confront the woman, she supposedly runs off.

“The lady, you know, grabbed the dog, pulled her up and said it wasn’t her dog, that her dog was named Biscuit and it was her service dog,” said Nye.

Nye says she spends everyday looking for her Jack Russell Terrier, she’s had for 10 years.

“I’ve just been really depressed, because you know, she’s my baby,” said Nye.

Lilee, was last seen April 3rd at the end of the driveway, waiting for family members to get home. She says Lilee was normally off a leash and remained in the neighborhood.

“I went out to get the mail and couldn’t find her,” said Nye.

Nye filed a police report after neighbors reported someone taking the dog. She says Lilee has a chip and Nye holds proof the dog is hers, with paperwork. She says surveillance picked up an image of a suspicious truck outside of her home, the day Lilee disappeared.

“I’m hoping, by doing this interview, that someone reaches out and is honest enough to say, ‘hey this lady has your dog’,” she added.

Nye says residents are helping through an Ogden community Facebook page.

“I’ve had people call on me, say she’s here, she’s here,” she said.

She’s even offered to buy, whoever took Lilee, another dog.

“But you have to do the right thing, but it’s like, somebody has taken my child,” said Nye.

Anyone with information on Lilee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ogden Police Department or Nye at 801-391-9636.