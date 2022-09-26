CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday.

On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 near mile post 43 and almost hit a person who then reported the driver.

The suspect vehicle passed the officer travelling northbound, and the officer followed to further observe its driving behavior.

The officer reportedly observed the truck swerve from the right lane over the center dashed line, as well as swerve to the right over the white fog line.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the driver, identified as 44-year-old Kimberly Woodcock, told the officer that there was a small amount of marijuana and Xanax inside the truck.

Woodcock reportedly did not have a medical marijuana card, and the officer then did a probable cause search of the vehicle.

During the search, police found a “significant number of plastic bags” containing a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine in the toolbox of the truck. Police also found a joint that “was being rolled” on the driver’s seat, along with some personal amounts of marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit.

In addition, police found two containers of Xanax, a grinder and a dollar bill that was rolled into a “snort tube” in a purse on the passenger seat.

“Due to the significant amount of suspected methamphetamine located,” Woodcock was placed under arrest and taken to the UHP office, according to the probable cause affidavit.

At the office, police discovered there were 116 approximately one-pound bags of methamphetamine, for a total weight of around 116 pounds.

Woodcock reportedly refused to comply with a DUI-related blood draw warrant, and was booked into the Iron County Jail on a Felony charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.