Woman arrested for trying to ship meth in southern Utah: affidavit

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A southern Utah woman has been arrested after a suspicious package was found at a UPS Store.

St. George Police say they were called to the UPS Store on Sunset Boulevard in mid-October for a report of a suspicious package. While the sender, 42-year-old Tyson Tomaiko, claimed the package contained just plastic bags she was sending to a friend, authorities found a white crystal substance identified as methamphetamine in the package.

Police knew Tomaiko was the sender, but say they were unable to find her until late November.

Arresting records show officers found Tomaiko outside her home on Monday, November 22. When asked about the package, Tomaiko allegedly told St. George Police she did not know what was in the package and was only mailing it for a friend.

“This was in direct contrast to what she told the employees at the business where she initially mailed it,” the arresting officer says in the affidavit. Tomaiko was also found to have heroin in her possession.

Tomaiko was booked into the Washington County Jail on one count each of arranging to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.