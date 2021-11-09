Woman arrested for setting fire to old Sears building in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the former Sears building in Salt Lake City.

Late Monday night, a motorist driving by the vacant store on State Street noticed the north doors on fire. When a Salt Lake City Police officer arrived, they say they spotted the boarded-up doors engulfed in flames.

The officer says 43-year-old Mary Lacey, described as transient, was sitting on the cement next to the doors, looking at the fire.

When asked if she lit the fire, Lacey allegedly said yes and described using a lighter. When asked why she did it, police say the woman responded “chemical warfare.”

Salt Lake City Police shared the below photos of crews responding to the fire.

It is estimated the fire caused over $5,000 in damages to the vacant building. Lacey was arrested for aggravated arson. According to the arresting affidavit, Lacey has a history of arson.