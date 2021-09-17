Woman arrested for deadly Utah County crash in May 2021

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been taken into custody months after a deadly crash in Utah County.

In late May, Utah Highway Patrol was called to a vehicle collision near 300 North 100 East in Richfield. A Chevy Tahoe had been traveling east when it crossed through the left-hand turn lane and met oncoming traffic. The vehicle crashed head-on with a silver Chevy Malibu.

Authorities identified the driver of the Tahoe as 53-year-old Lesia Allred. At the time of the crash, Allred’s driver’s license was suspended for no insurance and because she was not wearing a seatbelt. According to arresting documents, the passenger in the Malibu has died as a result of the crash and the passenger suffered broken bones in their leg and pelvis.

Investigators found in a preliminary investigation that Allred’s Tahoe was traveling at “full acceleration” at the time of the crash, “consistent with a deliberate action.” Following further investigation, authorities say Allred “has shown a depraved indifference to human life, where she knowingly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another and thereby caused the death of another.”

Allred was taken into custody for murder, aggravated assault, operating without a license, and failure to wear a seat belt.

