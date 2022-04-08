PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was arrested following a physical altercation at a Cafe Rio in Park City on Thursday.

Police were called to 1456 W Newpark Blvd around 10:25 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault. When police arrived on the scene they spoke to the victim who said a co-worker had assaulted her while they were working, court records state.

The victim told police that the woman pulled her hair and punched her in the face. The woman was gone before deputies arrived.

When police located the woman she admitted that she had “pulled the victim” and began hitting her after a verbal altercation at work about work.

The woman was booked into the Summit County Jail on simple assault charges.