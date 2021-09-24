Woman steals patrol car, leads troopers on high-speed chase in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after stealing and crashing a deputy’s car while leading authorities on a high-speed chase Wednesday.

The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Samantha Desiray Holladay and 30-year-old Boyd Ozzie Murillo of Salt Lake City.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the duo was arrested after being pulled over for erratic driving on I-15 near milepost 36. Both the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol were involved in the incident.

When deputies first pulled the vehicle over, they reported a strong scent of marijuana present inside the car. Authorities placed Holladay in the patrol car when they believed there was probable cause to search the suspect’s vehicle.

As deputies asked Holladay to step out of the patrol car, Holladay suddenly hops back into the car and locks the doors. She climbs over the driver’s seat and begins to drive away in the patrol car, leading authorities on a high-speed car chase.

Troopers say Holladay topped speeds of over 120 mph during the pursuit that blazed through I-15 northbound. Near milepost 48, deputies say Holladay exited the highway and crashed the patrol car. She then began to flee on foot. After a short pursuit, Holladay was taken into custody.

When deputies searched the suspect’s vehicle, they discovered a bounty of illegal substances including 5.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, 15.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, about $20,000 in U.S. currency, and a stolen handgun.

Holladay has been arrested on ten charges including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, reckless driving, and more. Murrillo has been arrested on seven charges including use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, theft, and more.

Both Murillo and Holladay were each on a form of supervised probation and have been transported to the Purgatory Correctional Facility.