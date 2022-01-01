Woman arrested after SLC Airport disturbance, passengers deplaned

A Delta Airlines Boeing 737 (front) passes another Delta Airlines Boeing 777 (back) on the tarmac at Salt Lake City International Airport, September 16, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman was arrested after causing a disturbance at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Saturday.

Salt Lake City Police say 30-year-old Jaclyn Flury was arrested after causing a disturbance at Gate A14. The commotion forced the airline to deplane all passengers in the affected flight to safely remove the suspect.

When police arrived at the gate, they witnessed Flury yelling and arguing with an airline supervisor in the gate area. The airline had refunded her ticket and revoked her flying privileges at the time.

Officials say when asked to leave the airport, the woman refused to cooperate and snatched her ID card away from an officer who was holding it at the time. While attempting to arrest her, police say she refused to put her hands behind her back and resisted a peaceful arrest.

Police were able to handcuff her only after using physical force to restrain her. While transporting Flury to a police vehicle, police say she kicked an officer in the leg.

Flury has been arrested on three charges including assault of a peace officer or military member in uniform, disorderly conduct after requests to stop, and interference with an arresting officer.

Flury is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.