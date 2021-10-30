Woman arrested after slamming stolen vehicle into four cars during Taylorsville police pursuit

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a woman after she attempted to steal two vehicles and led police on a wild car chase while striking both officer vehicles and other drivers on Friday.

Taylorsville Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Crystal Campbell.

According to the probable cause statement, police were around the area of 3500 South and Redwood Road in West Valley City when they positively identified a reported stolen vehicle from Farmington. The driver of the vehicle was described as a female wearing a blue jacket, Levi’s shorts, blue socks, and white shoes.

Police planned to box the suspect’s vehicle in, but their attempts were usuccessful as the suspect went into reverse and hit an unoccupied vehicle behind her. She then shifted into drive and rammed into two law enforcement vehicles while trying to get back onto 3500 South.

From there, police started chasing the vehicle eastbound where it kept going in that direction without stopping. While the vehicle was being chased, it ran a red light and hit another car, which caused the suspect’s car to spin out and hit three other cars.

The suspect then got out of the car and tried carjacking another vehicle while it was occupied. Her attempt failed and she was taken into custody. Police say the total cost of vehicle damages was over $7,000.

Police also found stolen property inside the suspect’s vehicle which they say belonged to two separate victims. The suspect was taken to the hospital and later released.

Campbell was arrested on 10 charges including aggravated assault, criminal mischief robbery, reckless driving, and failing to stop for police. She is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.