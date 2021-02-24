Woman arrested after pursuit in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is in custody after police say she was involved in a pursuit in Iron County on Tuesday.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed Kelly Stenger, 40, driving in the Kanarraville area around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday. A press release said that Stenger had a wrrant out for her arrest.

Deputies attempted to stop Stenger, but she drove off, leading officer on a pursuit. According to the ICSO, officers deployed spike strips to attempt to stop Stenger’s vehicle but were unsuccessful.

A press release said then said that Stenger then began driving southbound on I-15, reaching speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers deployed spike strips near milepost 17 on I-15 and were able to stop Stenger’s vehicle.

Officials said that Stenger then got out of her vehicle and ran off, leaving her disabled mother in the car.

Her mother was not injured in the incident, according to ICSO.

Officers were able to arrest Stenger and take her into custody.