Woman arrested after assaulting, biting police in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested for a slew of different crimes after assaulting multiple police officers and biting another in Hurricane.

According to arresting documents, officers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on I-15 near 4400 W. State Street on Tuesday.

Officers reported the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Ralena Rachelle Clarke, was repeatedly crossing over into the opposite lanes and driving roughly 20 miles per hour under the speed limit.

An officer turned on his siren to perform a traffic stop, but Clarke continued to drive away, reaching speeds of up to 65 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone, police said.

Clarke continued to drive down 700 West in Hurricane where she stopped her vehicle outside of a home in the area.

After officers repeatedly asked her to step out of her vehicle, Clarke opened the garage door of the home and pulled the vehicle inside.

Officers were able to get inside the garage and told Clarke she was under arrest, documents show.

However, Clarke refused to get out of the vehicle.

After 10 minutes of asking Clarke to get out, officers broke the driver’s side window of the vehicle in an attempt to pull her out from the vehicle.

In the process, Clarke allegedly kicked two police officers who were attempting take her into custody. Officers then tased her and placed her in handcuffs.

Upon searching Clarke’s vehicle, officers located a bottle of vodka inside, arresting documents show.

Clarke was then taken to a local hospital for examination after being tased.

While at the hospital, arresting documents said Clarke was “being combative” with a police officer and a hospital security guard.

Officers then escorted her out of the hospital to put her in a police car.

While authorities were placing a seatbelt on her in the back of the police car, Clarke allegedly bit another officer on the hand.

She has been charged with three counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, reckless driving, minor in possession of alcohol, having an open container in a vehicle on a highway, improper use of center lane, and driving without a valid driver’s license.