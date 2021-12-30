Woman and child injured in rollover crash on Redwood Road

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A rollover crash is causing major delays along Redwood Road Thursday afternoon.

Lehi police believe a pickup truck veered into oncoming traffic at 2100 North Redwood Road and hit a Honda odyssey head-on around 1:55 p.m.

The man who was driving the pickup truck was taken to a hospital. A woman and two children were the occupants of the Honda. The woman was taken to the University of Utah hospital and one of the children was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital.

The second child was buckled into a car seat and was not injured in the crash, police say.

Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.