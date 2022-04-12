WAYNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On Saturday, April 9, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a woman with a gun.

Deputies, along with a Capitol Reef National Park ranger and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper, responded to the incident, and while en route, were told that shots had been fired inside the home.

The caller also reported that the suspect, a 31-year-old Jericha Wells, had left the home with a gun.

Upon arrival, other units were already on scene, and Wells was in custody, allegedly talking to individuals that were not there and accusing Wayne County Deputies of having people in the back of the truck.

Wells does not live at the residence.

The first victim states that Wells pointed a gun at the back of her head and threatened her and her five children, saying repeatedly, “I will blow your head off.” The victim also says that Wells was walking around the house talking to people that weren’t there.

According to the report, Wells went through the house breaking doors, trying to locate family members, using the gun as a battering ram and kicking through doors. Wells allegedly continued to walk through the house, looking for what she referred to as “the rapist.”

Wells reportedly then exited the home with the gun and started searching for people that she said she wanted to kill.

A deputy was then able to locate Wells and disarm her before placing her under arrest.

Wells is being charged with first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felony possession of a weapon by a restricted person, one count of theft, seven counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor threat of violence and criminal mischief.