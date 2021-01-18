Woman allegedly steals $20k worth of merchandise from Utah Costcos

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Police say a woman stole a total of $20,000 worth of merchandise from various Utah Costcos in exchange for drugs.

According to a probable cause statement, Andria Lecor Welte, 40, was arrested on multiple different charges after she allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from Utah Costcos throughout December and January.

Police say they were called to a Costco at 3747 South 2700 West in West Valley City where they say Welte was recorded on surveillance cameras stealing over $5,000 worth of store merchandise and leaving the store. A probable cause statement also stated that surveillance footage captured Welte stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from the same Costco on Jan. 4.

West Valley City detectives went to the Costco in West Valley City to further investigate the case where they determined that the Welte had also stolen from Costcos in Salt Lake City, Sandy, and Murray.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, the loss prevention department at the West Valley City Costco witnessed Welte steal $4300 worth of merchandise before the suspect left the store.

Police were later able to locate Welte and take her into custody. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her possession at the time of her arrest

Further investigation from police revealed that the suspect and her husband were staying at a nearby hotel in West Valley City where police found drug paraphernalia and $1,000 worth of the merchandise stolen from the various Costcos.

Welte was arrested on the following charges: