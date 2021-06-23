Woman allegedly stabs man in Roy Police Department parking lot

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the parking lot of the Roy Police Department.

According to arresting documents, an officer was standing outside the department’s building when he saw a red car drive into the parking lot at a high rate of seed.

The officer reported that he could see a man and woman inside the vehicle “arguing loudly.”

As the officer walked towards the car, he saw a woman, later identified as 25-year-old Cristel Marlene Moreno, “grabbing and pulling” the man driving the car, arresting documents said.

As the officer went to intervene and help the man get out of the car, the man said Moreno had just stabbed him.

The officer also observed blood running down the man’s right arm, according to arresting documents.

Moreno then got out of the car and leaned towards the ground when the officer reported hearing a “clanking noise consistent with a metal object falling on the pavement.”

Police later found a knife with an eight-inch blade and serrated edges underneath the passenger side of the car, arresting documents show.

The officer was then able to take Moreno into custody on one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

In an interview with police, Moreno allegedly admitted to stabbing the man who was driving the car.

Police said the man suffered one stab wound, which extended from the exterior of his right arm, through the arm into the armpit, penetrating his right chest wall.