SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and killing her elderly father at a home in Springville.

Krista Lynne Mortensen, 33, is facing one count of Murder, one count of Obstruction of Justice, and one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person.

Mortensen’s crimes date back to May 25 when officers with the Springville Police Department (SPD) were dispatched to a residence at 471 North 100 East at 10:48 a.m. on reports of a woman, later identified as Mortensen, running a neighbor’s house and requesting medical assistance with her father’s feeding tube.

Police records say medical personnel arrived on scene and immediately requested the assistance of law enforcement. Upon their arrival, officers observed that Mortensen’s father had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and a gun was located near his feet.

Mortensen allegedly locked herself inside one of the upstairs bedrooms and refused to come out or make any statements regarding her father’s condition. Records say officers obtained a key to the bedroom and were able to enter, where they found Mortensen laying in a fetal position on the bed with blood on her hands, arms, and clothing.

Mortensen allegedly refused to cooperate with officers. She was then moved to the living room, where police say she made multiple comments about killing and shooting her father.

While officers, detectives, and medical personnel attempted to gather her DNA, gunshot residue and blood, Mortensen allegedly fought back.

At this time, Mortensen has been booked into the Utah County Sherriff’s Office without bail.

Throughout the past two weeks, this incident marks the third shooting that has occurred in Springville, an otherwise safe town.

On May 18, Lily Conroy, a junior at Springville High School, was shot by her ex-boyfriend and left in critical condition. Days later on May 21, Hunter Ryan Lamoreaux shot Gregory Schaffer to death at a Springville residence. Lamoreaux was charged with murder as of May 22.