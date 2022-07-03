SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was heard yelling and seen attempting to escape from a white and beige motorhome Saturday evening, according to South Salt Lake Police.

The woman was reportedly yelling for help, and for someone to call 911, as the woman stated that she was being “held.”

During the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:09 p.m., an unknown person pulled the victim back into the motorhome and left the area, police say.

The woman was described as having blonde hair, and the motor home reportedly does not have a front license plate.

Authorities say the motorhome was last seen in the area of 3973 S 900 E, heading south.

If anyone sees this motorhome, please call 911 immediately so a welfare check can be completed on the occupants of the motorhome.

See below for a photo of the motorhome.