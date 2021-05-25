Woman accused of using fake ID, stealing car from Utah dealership

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Using a fraudulent identification, a woman was allegedly able to steal a car from a Utah dealership.

On Monday, Saratoga Springs Police were notified of the incident by Ken Garff Nissan.

While in the area of Mountain View Corridor, police say they located a 2021 Nissan matching the description of the stolen vehicle that had a Garff license plate and temp tag in the window.

After the vehicle failed to properly stop at a four way intersection, police say they conducted a traffic stop.

According to arresting documents, the officer quickly noticed the woman driving the vehicle was the same in the fraudulent driver’s license used to purchase the car. The woman, 43-year-old Heather Woodward, allegedly admitted to purchasing the car under a false name, date of birth, social security number, address, and phone number.

Woodward, the affidavit says, was forced into doing so by those she owed large amounts of money to. Police report they were able to locate the false identification in the vehicle.

While Woodward was sitting on the curb, lined with grass, a deputy watching her noticed her pulling up grass to shove a plastic baggy under the sod. When an officer called Woodward away from the curb, the deputy pulled out the baggy, which was filled with a white powder.

The powder tested positive for cocaine, according to authorities.

Woodward was arrested on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on a denied driver license, no insurance for a motor vehicle, forgery, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, producing a false identification document, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.