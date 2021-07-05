Woman accused of starting multiple fires in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is in custody for allegedly starting multiple fires threatening numerous structures in Kaysville on July 4.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Kaysville Fire was called to a grass fire near Kays Drive and Old Mill Lane.

Witnesses told dispatchers they had seen a woman intentionally lighting fires in the grass in the area. Some witnesses showed police a video of the suspect allegedly starting the fires, according to court documents.

Layton Fire and Farmington Fire crews also responded to the scene, where fire separate fires were located in the yards of homes.

All fires were quickly contained, according to Kaysville Fire, and none of the nearby homes were damaged.

Kaysville Police were able to locate the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Tawny Hutchings, and take her into custody. She has since been booked into jail on three counts of reckless burning and two cases of arson.

Kaysville Fire says this incident is a suspected arson fire.