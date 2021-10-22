Woman accused of sexually abusing teenager with autism in central Utah

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – A 23-year-old woman has been taken into custody on multiple counts of rape after allegedly sexually abusing a teenage client with autism in Carbon County. When authorities spoke with the woman about the incident, they say she became “deceitful.”

Arresting documents obtained by ABC4 say a member with the North Eastern Service (NES) notified police in early October about a possible sexual abuse between an NES client and a staff member. The staff member was also accused of supplying high-school-aged children with vaping and nicotine products.

Investigators in Carbon County spoke with a teenage client of NES who has autism and suffers from a traumatic brain injury. He told the Sheriff’s Office 23-year-old Hannah Coronado had supplied him and his friends with vapes and nicotine products while she worked for NES. The teenager also discussed three sexual encounters with Coronado.

During one incident, the teenager says Coronado took him to her home in Helper during his lunch period. While there, they allegedly had intercourse. In another incident, the teenager says he asked if they could have sex again. Coronado allegedly took him again to her home during his lunch period were they again had intercourse, according to the arresting affidavit.

A few days later, Coronado allegedly took the teenager to her home during one of his class periods. Again, investigators report the pair had intercourse.

While speaking with Coronado, investigators say she admitted to supplying the teenager with vape and nicotine products. Additionally, she admitted to inappropriately touching the teenager. Investigators say the teenager had not been in her home. When questioned about her actions, investigators say Coronado became deceitful and bring up issues with other staff.

Coronado was booked into the Carbon County Jail on three counts of rape and one count of forcible sexual abuse.