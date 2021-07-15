Woman accused of punching two daycare workers, arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting two daycare employees.

According to arresting documents, 26-year-old Onecia Owens was at her children’s daycare on Wednesday when a disagreement occurred between her and an employee.

Police say Owens hit the employee several times, pulled her hair, and stomped on her face.

Despite being told to leave the property, she entered again. When confronted by another employee, police say Owens pushed him before punching him in the face.

She ultimately had to be forced to leave the property, according to court documents.

Owens was arrested on two counts of assault against a school employee and one count of disorderly conduct.