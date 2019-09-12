Woman accused of faking cancer to get narcotics

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Davis County woman accused of faking a cancer diagnosis faces felony charges and jail time for defrauding her insurance company.

Charlene Jensen, 45, used her position as a medical assistant and allegedly altered her own medical records to make it appear she was being treated for endometrial cancer.

Investigators said she went to the Huntsman Cancer Institute and asked for pain medication to treat her disease.

The physician’s assistant noticed some inconsistencies and determined that Jensen was giving herself saline injections to appear as if she had cancer.

Jensen was charged with fraudulent insurance act, unlawful conduct, and computer crimes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: