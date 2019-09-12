Woman accused of faking cancer to get narcotics

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Davis County woman accused of faking a cancer diagnosis faces felony charges and jail time for defrauding her insurance company.

Charlene Jensen, 45, used her position as a medical assistant and allegedly altered her own medical records to make it appear she was being treated for endometrial cancer.

Investigators said she went to the Huntsman Cancer Institute and asked for pain medication to treat her disease.

The physician’s assistant noticed some inconsistencies and determined that Jensen was giving herself saline injections to appear as if she had cancer.

Jensen was charged with fraudulent insurance act, unlawful conduct, and computer crimes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Brigham City boy with brain cancer is one of many receiving acts of kindness thanks to anonymous donor's pay it forward initiative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brigham City boy with brain cancer is one of many receiving acts of kindness thanks to anonymous donor's pay it forward initiative"

Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary"

Little Cottonwood Canyon Debris Slide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Cottonwood Canyon Debris Slide"

Crews clean up mudslide in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews clean up mudslide in Little Cottonwood Canyon"

Troopers remind high school students it's cool to buckle up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers remind high school students it's cool to buckle up"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories