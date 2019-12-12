Witnesses say pickup was ‘making bad passes’ before it crashed with semi head-on

Utah Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup occupied by a single occupant (male driver) crossed left of center on double yellow lines on SR-6 near milepost 273. Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

EMERY COUNTY (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 6 in Emery County Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on a stretch of U.S. 6 between Price and Green River.

Troopers said 2019 white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck occupied by a male driver crossed double yellow lines on SR-6 into the lanes of oncoming traffic.

The road in this area is two lanes: one eastbound and one westbound, and both sides of the highway are skirted by guardrail for a wash that crosses under the highway.

Troopers said when the eastbound pickup truck crossed the double yellow lines, a semi-truck was traveling westbound in the same area.

The driver of the semi was “unable to take any evasive action,” and the two vehicles collided head-on, troopers said.

The pickup truck spun off the eastbound side of the highway and came to rest upright and facing northwest.

According to troopers, the driver of the pickup sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The semi-truck driver was treated at the scene.

Witnesses told troopers the pickup truck was traveling erratically, making bad passes, and traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The highway was closed for about two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

UHP has not released the name of the person killed in the crash.

