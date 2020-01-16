Witness describes watching plane fall from sky

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Syracuse man said he and his friends watched a small plane fall from the sky before hitting the ground Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremy Solts said the men were inside Adrenalin RC Hobbies when they heard a loud noise outside. When they walked out, they saw the plane struggling to stay in the air.

“As it continued north, the airplane – you could see as it was flying – it was completely sideways and the left-wing dropped once, it regained, it dropped a second time,” said Solts. “The second time, it continued a little bit. It veered all the way across I-15 and then it went straight into the ground.”

Officials said explosions followed the plane’s crash.

“With us in the RC world, if it goes in nose first, you know something is not good,” said Solt.

Solt said he’s a radio-controlled pilot and said he knows how to spot when a plane isn’t functioning right.

But Wednesday’s deadly plane crash came as a shock.

“It’s kinda sobering because you know somebody’s life was just lost,” said Solt.

What others are clicking on: