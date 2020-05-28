With a heatwave coming…keep your pets cool!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summer is about here and temperatures are on the rise in Utah! This coming week is prompting weather warnings in Southern Utah and welcoming our hottest days along the Wasatch Front this year. In this hot weather we all need to be mindful of our pets and keep them safe so, here are some tips from the Salt Lake County Animal Services to keep your pets cool as the temperatures rise.

Hikes/Walks

The Salt Lake County Animal Services point out that dog friendly trials often don’t have consistent water sources for your pup to drink from. Carry enough water for you and your dog. Do not take them out on hot, exposed hikes during the heat of the day. Be mindful of hot, sandy trails as those can burn dogs paws. Be mindful of your dog as they can suffer from heatstroke, irreparable brain damage or even death in hot conditions.

Hot Cars

Once temperatures outside reach 70-degrees, temperatures in a car can exceed 116-degrees within 10 minutes. Animal services mentions that even on a mild day, cracking a car window or parking in the shade doesn’t make a difference.

If you see a dog in a hot car or other dangerous situation and they are excessively panting, non-responsive, drooling or listless, call the Salt Lake County Animal Services dispatch at 801-743-7000.

Hot Pavement

Dogs can burn their paws on the sidewalk in the summer. If you are unsure if the surface is too hot or not, test the surface yourself. Place the back of your hand on the pavement, if you can’t stand the heat for five seconds, it is too hot to walk your dog so opt to walk your dog in the early morning or later in the evening.

Hot Balconies

Even if balconies are covered, they can get very hot! A dog left on a balcony may try to escape and injure themselves when they are left alone and hot. A bowl of water can be easily tipped over and can cause dogs anxiety and dehydration. Dogs can also experience similar things as if they were left in a hot car.