Wish you had more sidewalks and bike lanes? Utah transportation officials want to hear from you

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wish your community had more bike lanes, trails, paths, and sidewalks? Now is your chance to let state officials know.

The Utah Department of Transportation is asking for public input on ‘active transportation’ – human-power transportation like walking, biking, using a wheelchair, or hand cycling – plans to provide better access to trails and paths on state routes.

Active transportation does not only get you moving, it can provide more options for people to get to work, school, and other services.

From now through Aug. 28, UDOT is offering a public input process. UDOT says it will use this input to develop active transportation plans.

“Community input is essential in making sure we build projects the right way,” UDOT Active Transportation Manager Heidi Goedhart says. “At UDOT, our emphasis is to build a complete transportation system where people can choose how they travel.”

You can provide input in three different ways:

Visit publicinput.com/udotplanning and fill out a quick survey and/or pin a location on the interactive map.

Email planning@utah.gov

Call 385-360-1900

The interactive map on the website was created by UDOT to showcase planned and future active transportation projects that users can comment on or identify some of their own.