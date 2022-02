UTAH (ABC4) – 90 years ago, a man named Dee Anderson opened the first of 53 restaurants in the Utah area.

He added a clown for a logo and people from all different generations could sing every word of the “Let’s go to Dee’s” song.

If you were here in Utah, you probably remember every 19-cent Dee burger. At one point in its history, Dee’s employed 1200 people frying up those Dee burgers.

The legacy of Dee’s Drive-In’s will forever be remembered as an iconic part of Utah’s culture.