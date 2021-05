SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When looking back at the Salt Lake City airport, it’s hard to imagine anything else in its place.

Kicking off the sunny weather, and many eager to travel since the pandemic’s lockdown, ABC4’s Craig Wirth takes us down memory lane and shows us what the city airport was like 100 years ago.

This week Wirth Watching takes a look back at the first Salt Lake City airports and all the ones that followed.

Tune in every Sunday at 10 p.m. to watch Wirth Watching exclusives unfold.