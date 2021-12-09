Wintry conditions leave Utah blanketed with snow

SNOWBASIN, UNITED STATES: This photo shows Snowbasin Ski Resort, Snowbasin, Utah, the site of the down hill skiing for the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics, 18 February 2001. The run outlined in red will be used for the down hill race in the Olympics. The start of the run is just to the right of the peak. AFP PHOTO/George FREY (Photo credit should read GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Snow is finally here in Utah!

Many Utahns woke up to wintry weather this morning, with tons of snowfall reported in the mountains and higher elevations around the state.

For those commuting today, plan ahead for frosty conditions. For everyone else, the fresh snowfall is a welcome reprieve from Utah’s drought.

Snowy conditions can be seen all across the state on Monday:

Deer Valley Resort saw plenty of powder:

Alta Ski Resort woke up to a winter wonderland:

Photo of the Day | 12.08.2021



Looking at the forecast, it may be a few days before we enjoy another bluebird morning view from the deck of Alf's Restaurant. 🙏❄



📸: @adambagelboyhttps://t.co/MRJ6yOl9lG pic.twitter.com/xpFQbSLmuK — Alta Ski Area (@AltaSkiArea) December 9, 2021

Snowplows are hard at work clearing the icy roads of Parley’s Canyon:

Our snow plows are out and operating to clear the roads as efficiently as possible. Here’s the view of our team helping clear Parley’s Canyon this morning. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/HZt2ojrfGJ — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) December 9, 2021

Park City saw over eight inches of snowfall overnight:

12:20 pm: 8+ inches of fresh snow and counting! 🏂 pic.twitter.com/FoJrvoden6 — Park City (@PCski) December 9, 2021

Cottonwood Canyons are receiving a healthy dose of frost:

#RoadUpdate 👋 Roads are slushy in lower canyons & snowy in upper canyons, esp in downhill lane. PLEASE drive w/ caution, confidence for these conditions & check that you have proper traction devices before traveling in canyons today. Two plows are in each canyon. #SR190 #SR210 pic.twitter.com/9NVYIXwLxk — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) December 9, 2021

Highways were seen dusted with plenty of fresh snow:

Current view near Bear River Drive on I-80 in Evanston. Prepare for chain restrictions and winter driving conditions along I-80 in Uinta County, WY. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/FhR65RE9Tw — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 9, 2021

Snowbird’s slopes are ready for winter:

The storm has arrived & snow is expected to fall throughout the day. Expect terrain delays & closures as our teams work on the mountain & remember that at this time no beginner terrain is available. For terrain updates: https://t.co/IfOoVBQ8LX pic.twitter.com/jsG7lwJ9zS — Snowbird (@Snowbird) December 9, 2021

As winter conditions descend upon Utah, officials are warning drivers to slow down and make sure their tires are in good condition. A Winter Storm Watch applies statewide this week, with plenty of snow in the mountains and in the city.

Check out ABC4’s weather team for the most recent weather updates!