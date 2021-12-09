Wintry conditions leave Utah blanketed with snow

UTAH (ABC4) – Snow is finally here in Utah!

Many Utahns woke up to wintry weather this morning, with tons of snowfall reported in the mountains and higher elevations around the state.

For those commuting today, plan ahead for frosty conditions. For everyone else, the fresh snowfall is a welcome reprieve from Utah’s drought.

Snowy conditions can be seen all across the state on Monday:

Deer Valley Resort saw plenty of powder:

Alta Ski Resort woke up to a winter wonderland:

Snowplows are hard at work clearing the icy roads of Parley’s Canyon:

Park City saw over eight inches of snowfall overnight:

Cottonwood Canyons are receiving a healthy dose of frost:

Highways were seen dusted with plenty of fresh snow:

Snowbird’s slopes are ready for winter:

As winter conditions descend upon Utah, officials are warning drivers to slow down and make sure their tires are in good condition. A Winter Storm Watch applies statewide this week, with plenty of snow in the mountains and in the city.

