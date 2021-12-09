THURSDAY 12/9/21 12:41 p.m.

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – The scene of a rollover crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon has now been cleared on Thursday.

Authorities are warning the public to drive safely today as snowy conditions blanket many parts of the state.

Original Story: Wintry conditions cause rollover crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon

THURSDAY 12/9/21 11:41 a.m.

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A vehicle has rolled over during a crash while driving in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday.

Authorities say the vehicle slid off the roadway along SR-190 near the Silverfork area by milepost 12.5.

The Unified Police Department is currently at the scene of the crash and says the overturned vehicle is not currently blocking the road. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving near the incident scene.

Tractions laws are currently in effect at both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons on Monday. Snow tires or traction devices are required to travel in the area.

As heavy snowfall is expected throughout much of the state, authorities are warning drivers to slow down and plan ahead when commuting this week.