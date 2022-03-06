SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah! The snow will continue to hang around our area for the morning hours around the Wasatch Front thanks to the wraparound snow band. The colder air that is moving through as well will mean that roads will be sloppy and not fun at all, so be careful if you must drive. The canyon roads will be snow covered as well meaning that four-wheel drive vehicles or snow chains for your tires. The snow should begin to taper off as we head into the afternoon hours as the main weather system moves to the east. When all is said and done, snowfall amounts can be around 4-6″ of snow for the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys while the benches could see up to a foot. One thing to watch out for would be lake enhanced snow that can locally cause issues for drivers with more snow. The cold air moving in from the north and northwest could allow any rogue shower to really leave some of us in a bad spot.

Looking at our temperatures for the day we do see some areas reaching above the freezing mark around the Wasatch Front but most of the warmth will be in central and southern Utah. Highs will be in the 30s in northern Utah with central and southern Utah being in the 40s and 50s. The mountains will be colder again thanks to the weather system bringing in that much colder air aloft.

Heading into the evening the winter alerts will all expire but some lingering showers may be still present. Luckily, this will not be anywhere near as bad or widespread as last night or even this morning. Colder air will continue to funnel in and will cause the roads to still be slick and messy.

In short, starting off our Sunday snowy and closing it out frigid.

Stay ahead of the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!