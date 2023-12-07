SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As another heavy dose of snow is expected Friday for the mountains of northern Utah, a winter storm warning has been issued for several high-elevation communities along the Wasatch Front.

The National Weather Service said the alert will go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and last through late Friday night. Areas included in the warning are Mantua, Logan Summit, Alta and Brighton.

Forecasters expect eight to 18 inches of snow to fall along the Wasatch Range, with up to 2 feet of accumulation in the Upper Cottonwoods.

The snow is expected to make for treacherous driving on mountain roads. Blowing snow could reduce visibility to near zero on U.S. Highway 89 near Logan Summit, national forecasters say.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect Friday for the Wasatch Back and mountainous areas of central and eastern Utah. This advisory is slated to go into effect at 2 a.m. and last through 11 p.m. Friday.

Snow accumulations between six to 12 inches are expected, with higher amounts possible in upper elevations. Areas under the advisory include Scofield, Indian Canyon, Cove Fort, Fish Lake, and Joes Valley.

UDOT urged motorists to drive with extreme caution Friday in the mountains near Logan and immediately east of Salt Lake City and Provo. As for the valleys of the Wasatch Front, drivers are advised to prepare for light snow on the roads.

This storm comes roughly a week after a series of winter storms dumped heavy snow along the Wasatch Front. While the snow came as a boon to many ski resorts, the current structure of the snowpack — with heavy snow on top of light, delicate snow — led to avalanche warnings in several areas.