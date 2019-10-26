Winter storm moving into Northern Utah could bring snow and record cold

SLC, Utah (ABC4 News) – A winter storm is slowly making its way into Northern Utah and will likely bring snow showers to the Wasatch Front and usher in a stretch of much colder temperatures.

The storm is creeping into Utah from Southern Idaho. Temperatures will drop through the course of the day Saturday. Some areas of the Wasatch Front will see snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning especially in the Northern Mountains and higher elevation cities.

Snow in the Northern Utah mountains and high mountain passes could reach 1-4 inches. Travel along I-80 may be difficult from Evanston to Rock Springs as wind and snow will affect driving conditions. 1-3 inches of snow is possible.

Unseasonal cold temperatures are expected in Northern Utah by Wednesday morning with highs only in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the teens.