SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –Oh, the weather outside was frightful over the weekend but as the storm clears out of Utah it leaves behind high avalanche dangers.

Monday, Dec. 4 marks the start of Utah’s fifth annual Avalanche Awareness Week and it kicks off with four of Utah’s mountain areas in “high danger” of an avalanche and one in “considerable danger.”

Utah’s latest series of winter storms moved in beginning Thursday night, Nov. 30. Storm after storm struck northern Utah, dumping feet of snow into the Beehive State’s higher elevations.

The Utah Avalance Center is warning the snowfall created high dangers for the Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake and Provo mountain areas. Meanwhile, the Uintas are in considerable danger and the Skyline mountain area has a moderate danger for avalanches.

The dangers have prompted forecasters with the Utah Avalanche Center said Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 5 have “accident and fatality written all over it” warning mountain-goers to avoid avalanche terrain.

The Utah Avalanche Center said there have already been several avalanches in the last two days due to strong winds, relentless snowfall, and human activity. Some of those avalanches threatened mountain visitors.

“A few backcountry riders were caught and carried short distances yesterday, and luckily, there were no injuries,” the Utah Avalanche Center wrote on its Monday forecast. There were reportedly at least two significant avalanches in the Upper Little Cottonwoods over the weekend, catching four riders off guard and carrying them some distance.

The Utah Avalanche Center will be hosting a variety of events around the state for Avalanche Awareness Week, ranging from rescue practice and informative classes.

“The goal of this week is to ultimately save lives through activities that promote avalanche awareness, education, and safety,” said UAC officials.

A full list of events throughout the week can be found on the Utah Avalanche Center’s website.