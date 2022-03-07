UTAH (ABC4) – A winter storm warning has been issued in some areas of Utah by the National Weather Service.

The winter storm warning will go into effect beginning Tuesday at 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday for the Wasatch Mountains I-80 north, including the cities of Mantua and Logan Summit.

Officials say heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 10-18 inches.

The greatest snowfall intensities are to be expected from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Winter driving conditions are expected across all mountain routes, especially Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Those who have to drive in these conditions are advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your car in case of an emergency.