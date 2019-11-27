Days
Winter driving tips from an instructor

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Monday, troopers responded to roughly 350 crashes on Utah roads, and so on Tuesday ABC4 sought out a driving instructor to help us drive safer in the snow.

The best advice from Rick Antoun, with Drive Right Driving School? Stay home if you don’t have to drive in the snow.

If you do, he says, it’s important to have the right vehicle and the right experience. Watch the video attached to see what can happen on black ice — and what Rick suggests you do if you begin to lose control.

More about Drive Right School here: http://driverightroadtest.com/

