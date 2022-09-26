UTAH (ABC4) – Vin 7000, a Utah wine company that is all about “the small family wineries,” as well as “the stories behind the wine, the vineyards, (and) the people,” has brought a first-ever to the Beehive State: wine clubs!

Representatives say that through this initiative, Utahns will have the opportunity to explore new, exclusive and limited-production fine wines, shipped to the Utah State Liquor Store of their choosing either quarterly or bi-annually.

The company notes that the idea for Utah wine clubs surfaced from the general frustration that residents still did not have access to join legal wine clubs following the liquor law changes that went into effect back in June of 2022.

Wanting to create cheers and change, Vin 7000 crafted a master plan to bring wine clubs to Utah, and eventually received approval to go forth with the program.

According to representatives, all of Vin 7000’s wine clubs feature free shipping, “exclusive access to premium and limited wines,” access to wines “that are not typically available in Utah,” both tours of the winery and tastings, and annual Utah member events with the Vin 7000 winemakers.

At this time, the company is offering six different wine clubs:

The “French Wine Club”

The “Buoncristiani Family Winery” club , a club for Napa Valley-wine lovers

, a club for Napa Valley-wine lovers The “Leo Steen Wines” club , best suited for those who crave “food-friendly wines and interesting varietals”

, best suited for those who crave “food-friendly wines and interesting varietals” The “Andrew Murray Vineyards” club , catered to those who prefer Rhone varietals

, catered to those who prefer Rhone varietals The “Natalie’s Estate Winery” club , for the group that likes their wine from Washington

, for the group that likes their wine from Washington The “Russian River Vineyards” club, for those with a strong taste for a classic California Pinot Noir.

The number of bottles per shipment varies, ranging from three to 12, while pricing ranges from $140.00 to $380.00 per shipment.

For a closer look at Vin 7000’s Utah wine clubs, click here.