Winds cause truck to blow over, high profile vehicles prohibited on stretch of I-80

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – High winds have caused high profile vehicles to be prohibited in Tooele County Monday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation says high profile vehicles are prohibited on I-80 in both directions between Wendover and Lake Point.

Roadway Restriction

Both Directions I-80 between MP 0-99 (Wendover to Lake Point) Tooele Co.

High Profile Vehicles Prohibited due to high winds

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 29, 2021

Utah Highway Patrol reports one high profile vehicle, seen below, blew over because of the high winds.

“We have a high wind advisory in effect on I-80 through Tooele County. High profile vehicles like the one blown over minutes ago (shown below) should avoid transiting the area until the winds subside,” UHP says.

Photo courtesy Utah Highway Patrol

For the latest, stick with ABC4 on-air and online.