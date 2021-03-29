WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Winds cause truck to blow over, high profile vehicles prohibited on stretch of I-80

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – High winds have caused high profile vehicles to be prohibited in Tooele County Monday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation says high profile vehicles are prohibited on I-80 in both directions between Wendover and Lake Point.

Utah Highway Patrol reports one high profile vehicle, seen below, blew over because of the high winds.

“We have a high wind advisory in effect on I-80 through Tooele County. High profile vehicles like the one blown over minutes ago (shown below) should avoid transiting the area until the winds subside,” UHP says.

Image
Photo courtesy Utah Highway Patrol

For the latest, stick with ABC4 on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts