Winds and red flag conditions continue throughout the week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Closing out the weekend we see another warm day in store for us. We see a slight cooldown in our temperatures but cooldown is relatively speaking as we will still have a scorcher of a day!

Plenty of warm air is still moving in from the southwest which will boost our temperatures to be above average. Sunshine will be plentiful once again as we still are under the influence of our friendly neighborhood high pressure system.

Northern Utah, Southern Idaho, Southwest Wyoming, and Eastern Nevada are expected to see temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Central Utah, we will see temperatures range around the 80s and 90s with winds picking up in the afternoon hours. Last but not least, Southern Utah will see temperatures range between the 80s and 100s depending on the elevation but it will still be quite hot!

Winds will also be strongest in Southern Utah where our red flag warning is still in effect until Tuesday night. This will be an area of concern for any kind of fire activity as we have already seen two other fires already spark up this weekend.

These winds would easily spread any fire start quickly. In short, it will be hot and fires can start and spread very easily tomorrow.

