Wind gusts tear through a Riverton family’s backyard

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — A Riverton family shared with ABC4 that their backyard experienced a lot of damage after a sudden gust of heavy winds Sunday evening.

The Day family had their trampoline hovering in the air, debris thrown throughout the backyard, and their dog was struggling to stay on all four paws.

Amy Day says her family was eating dinner when what was most likely a microburst came through her backyard.

She says the trampoline was lifted up in the air about five feet, came back down, and broke.

Her husband, Austin, says he had been working on a couple of backyard projects that were interrupted by these winds.

He tells ABC4 he wasn’t scared, but their son Landon was.

Landon and Amy described this as a wild 10-20 second experience.

“I saw it first and I just, I got so scared and I was like ‘oh mom a tornado.’ It scared me really,” Landon explains.

“It just looked like a big gray whirlwind,” Amy describes. “It came up over the fence over here, traveled towards our trampoline, picked up the trampoline, and it was literally hovering over the ground coming through the house.”

Amy says she rushed outside to get her 8-month-old Goldendoodle inside.

Everyone in the family explains this experience was absolutely crazy.