Will we see more mask mandates return to Utah?

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – In the Summit County Health Department’s public health order issued Thursday, the department states, “Increased COVID-19 transmissions are expected for the next 30 to 45 days.”

That public health order requires people over the age of 2 to wear a mask inside indoor public buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The order was issued on Thursday and goes into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m.

On Wednesday, the county’s 7-day average case rate 421.9 per 100,000 people, according to the Utah Department of Health’s website. That is the highest the county has seen since the start of the pandemic. It’s also the highest of any county health department in the state.

“This has the potential to quickly overwhelm our vital services, the next 45 days will be critical to decrease the impact of this surge,” said Summit County Health Director Dr. Bondurant.

Salt Lake County also has a high case rate per capita, higher than it’s ever been according to the Utah Department of Health’s website. The Salt Lake County Health Department has the authority to issue a similar mandate, but the county council could vote to override it. In Aug. 2021, the Salt Lake County Council voted 6-3 to override the health department’s order for masks in schools.

ABC4 left messages with all Salt Lake County Council Members asking if they would consider a mandate now. Two staff members returned ABC4’s calls but said they could not comment on the council members’ current stance.

ABC4 also asked the Salt Lake County Health Department if they planned on issuing another order. An official told ABC4 they did not because they have no indication the county council has changed its views on the issue.