Will Utah’s High School seniors still get their diplomas?

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary Herbert announced March 13, 2020 that Utah’s public schools will implement a “soft closure” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC4 News viewers have expressed concerns, asking if graduating seniors will still obtain their high school diplomas.

ABC4 News reached out to the Utah State Board of Education, who said as long as credits are met, students will graduate as normal.

Have questions about coronavirus? Ask them here

State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson said she has prioritized the needs of high school seniors and said she anticipates those seniors who were on track to graduate before the pandemic hit and who keep up with their work through distance learning should still be on track to graduate.

“The Utah State Board of Education has conducted polls across districts and charter schools about how they will award credit, including course credit for graduation.

“We are parsing that data now to see what’s most popular and what works as best practice. That will likely be a topic for the Utah State Board of Education meeting on April 16,” said Mark Peterson, Public Relations Director for the Utah State Board of Education.

Do you know a class of 2020 student that you think should be highlighted? Recommend them for our digital yearbook.

What others are clicking on: