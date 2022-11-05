SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While Utah voter turnout does not appear to be as high as the 2018 midterm at this point, elections officials are still reporting a decent turnout.

Utah Deputy Director of Elections Shelly Jackson said on Friday the state reported 22.5% of ballots have been sent in. Jackson said that is roughly 10 to 15 points lower than 2018. She said in 2018, Utah had a lot of propositions on the ballot including medical marijuana as well as constitutional amendments and a redistricting initiative.

That being said, Jackson said Utah could reach as high as 50% of ballots getting sent in by Election Day.

Some counties have seen significantly a significantly higher percentage of ballots being sent in with Garfield, Grand, Kane, Piute and Wayne Counties all above 40%.